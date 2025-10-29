How US Captured Top al-Qaeda Suspect Abu Zubaydah | Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou Reveals Story

Find out the details behind the dramatic capture of Abu Zubaydah, one of the earliest and most high-value al-Qaeda suspects nabbed by US intelligence, as narrated by former CIA officer John Kiriakou. In March 2002, American and Pakistani forces raided multiple safe houses in Faisalabad, Pakistan, wounding and eventually apprehending Zubaydah after a fierce gunfight.

