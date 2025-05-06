Electing Pope Francis' Successor: Step-By-Step Voting Process Decoded
What really happens behind the closed doors of the Vatican when the world’s cardinals gather to elect a new pope? In this detailed explainer, we break down every step of the highly secretive papal conclave-from the cardinals’ preparations and strict isolation, to the centuries-old voting rituals inside the Sistine Chapel, and the dramatic moment when white smoke signals a new leader for the Catholic Church. WATCH.
