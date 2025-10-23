MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Inside China’s Rare Earth Empire: How Xi Jinping Built Global Monopoly

Published : Oct 23 2025, 01:03 PM IST
China’s dominance over the rare earth industry didn’t happen overnight — it was built through decades of strategy, control, and cost advantage. From mining to missile parts, Beijing now controls nearly 90% of global refining, giving Xi Jinping massive leverage over global trade and defence tech.

