Inside China’s Rare Earth Empire: How Xi Jinping Built Global Monopoly
China’s dominance over the rare earth industry didn’t happen overnight — it was built through decades of strategy, control, and cost advantage. From mining to missile parts, Beijing now controls nearly 90% of global refining, giving Xi Jinping massive leverage over global trade and defence tech.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing