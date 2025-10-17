Can India NAVIGATE US Pressure on Russian Oil? | Dr. Harsh Pant EXCLUSIVE

In a stunning claim, US President Donald Trump alleges that Indian PM Narendra Modi has promised to halt oil imports from Russia—an assertion New Delhi neither confirms nor denies. Join foreign policy expert Harsh Pant as he breaks down the complexities behind US-India energy ties, ongoing trade tensions, and the geopolitical stakes involved. What does this mean for Russia, India, and global energy markets? Watch this exclusive interview under our special series 'In Focus'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source