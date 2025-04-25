AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage
The State Bar of California has confirmed it used artificial intelligence to generate 23 of the 171 scored multiple-choice questions in the problem-plagued February 2025 bar exam, sparking widespread criticism from law school faculty, legal experts, and test-takers. The AI-generated questions, created by contractor ACS Ventures, were revealed after weeks of complaints about technical glitches, inconsistencies, and fairness in the exam process. WATCH.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
Sports
01:13
Now Playing
02:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing