AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage

| Updated : Apr 25 2025, 03:00 PM
The State Bar of California has confirmed it used artificial intelligence to generate 23 of the 171 scored multiple-choice questions in the problem-plagued February 2025 bar exam, sparking widespread criticism from law school faculty, legal experts, and test-takers. The AI-generated questions, created by contractor ACS Ventures, were revealed after weeks of complaints about technical glitches, inconsistencies, and fairness in the exam process. WATCH.

