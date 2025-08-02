Brazil's Lula 'Can Talk To Me Anytime He Wants': Trump Amidst Tariff Tensions
Tensions over tariffs have escalated between the US and Brazil, but President Donald Trump has now offered an open line of communication to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, in turn, has signaled openness to dialogue, hinting at a potential thaw in trade relations between the two influential economies. What does this diplomatic move mean for bilateral trade, regional politics, and global markets?
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:24
Now Playing
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing