BBC Chiefs Quit After Trump Speech Twist Sparks Global Uproar
BBC Director-General Tim Davie and News Chief Deborah Turness have resigned following outrage over a Panorama episode accused of misrepresenting Donald Trump’s speech on the Capitol riots. The controversy, coupled with bias allegations on Israel-Hamas and trans issues, has shaken the broadcaster as it nears its crucial 2027 charter renewal.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing