  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Nov 30, 2021, 5:54 PM IST

    It is the end of an era for Barbados, which formally declared itself as the world's newest republic at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (November 30). The Caribbean island nation removed Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a solemn ceremony, attended by her son Prince Charles. With this, the island nation has formally left behind its colonial past, which lasted for 400 years.

    During the "Pride of Nationhood" ceremony, the Queen's Royal Standard flag was lowered, symbolizing the historic handover. The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, as the first President of Barbados. While taking the oath of office, Mason swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Barbados according to law.

    A long-standing Covid-19 pandemic curfew was suspended to allow Barbadians to celebrate, which included large fireworks displays. Although closed to the broader public, top officials attended the Pride of Nationhood ceremony. Barbados' very own singer Rihanna was present during the historic transition ceremony.

    The new era for the nation of 285,000 ended Britain's centuries of influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834. Famous for its beaches, love for cricket and nightlife, Barbados won independence from Britain in 1966. Earlier this year, in October, it elected Mason as its first president - a year after PM Mia Mottley declared that the country would 'fully' cut ties with Britain's Queen.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Must See

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic
    Video Icon
    World News

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm
    Video Icon
    World News

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt