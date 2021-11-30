Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

It is the end of an era for Barbados, which formally declared itself as the world's newest republic at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (November 30). The Caribbean island nation removed Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a solemn ceremony, attended by her son Prince Charles. With this, the island nation has formally left behind its colonial past, which lasted for 400 years.

During the "Pride of Nationhood" ceremony, the Queen's Royal Standard flag was lowered, symbolizing the historic handover. The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, as the first President of Barbados. While taking the oath of office, Mason swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Barbados according to law.

A long-standing Covid-19 pandemic curfew was suspended to allow Barbadians to celebrate, which included large fireworks displays. Although closed to the broader public, top officials attended the Pride of Nationhood ceremony. Barbados' very own singer Rihanna was present during the historic transition ceremony.

The new era for the nation of 285,000 ended Britain's centuries of influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834. Famous for its beaches, love for cricket and nightlife, Barbados won independence from Britain in 1966. Earlier this year, in October, it elected Mason as its first president - a year after PM Mia Mottley declared that the country would 'fully' cut ties with Britain's Queen.