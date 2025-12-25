Bangladesh Journalist EXPOSES 'Western Conspiracy' in Hadi Killing & Hindu Minorities
A prominent Bangladesh journalist accuses Western countries of orchestrating the assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi while targeting Hindu minorities amid escalating unrest. The explosive claims link foreign powers to destabilization efforts, fueling anti-West protests as Hadi's death sparks nationwide chaos over alleged plots against Bangladesh's sovereignty.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
21:13
Now Playing
05:42
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing