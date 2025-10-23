What Have We Done for Kashmiri Pandits? J&K Statehood Must be Priority: Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak

Retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, speaks candidly about the plight of Kashmiri refugees still displaced within Jammu and Kashmir and why restoring J&K statehood must be India's highest priority. He stresses the importance of consulting J&K residents before making 'radical' constitutional changes and warns how Pakistan has exploited the lack of local engagement. Watch full interview: https://youtu.be/1fRKDCmfhOw?si=E6bm1gZ9PG6zG-N5

