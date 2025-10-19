After Facing Humiliation From Afghanistan, Asim Munir Turns to Fresh Anti-India Rhetoric
Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has shifted his focus toward India after facing embarrassment over border tensions with Afghanistan. Following Kabul’s firm response to Islamabad’s incursions, Munir revived his anti-India narrative to rally domestic support amid mounting criticism and deteriorating regional ties. Analysts call it a diversionary tactic.
