Bernie Sanders & AOC Endorse Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor

In a fiery New York rally, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. Their backing boosts Mamdani’s progressive campaign against ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an independent. Meanwhile, Donald Trump labeled Mamdani a 'communist,' hinting at possible National Guard action if he wins.

