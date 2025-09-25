Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar Talks H-1B Visa, Fentanyl Crisis & Trump’s UNGA Speech | EXCLUSIVE

Get an EXCLUSIVE insider perspective with Ambassador MK Bhadrakumar on the critical India-US issues shaping today’s geopolitical landscape. In this interview, the Ambassador discusses the H-1B visa hike controversy, the ongoing fentanyl crisis and related allegations, the strategic implications of the Chabahar port waiver fallout, and President Trump's UNGA speech including his stance on climate change.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source