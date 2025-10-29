Amazon to Lay Off 14,000 Employees Amid Big AI Push
Amazon announced plans to cut around 14,000 corporate jobs globally as part of cost-cutting and restructuring efforts. The layoffs come as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence investments and streamlines its workforce after pandemic-era overhiring. Reports suggest total cuts could reach 30,000 roles across devices, books, and services divisions worldwide.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing