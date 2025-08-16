Alaska Summit: No Deal, Only Trump's 'Russia Hoax' References & Putin's Smirk
In the high-profile Alaska summit, despite Vladimir Putin suggesting an agreement, Donald Trump left without sealing any deal. The self-proclaimed 'world’s greatest dealmaker' came away empty-handed. Instead, Trump repeatedly invoked the 'Russia hoax' narrative, an alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia. This reference drew a smirk from Putin.
