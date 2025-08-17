Alaska Summit: Putin's First Reaction After Meeting Trump | Calls It ‘Timely & Extremely Useful’
After the most awaited Alaska summit with Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the meeting was 'timely and extremely useful.' Speaking at the Kremlin, Putin added that Moscow respects the U.S. stance on Ukraine and stressed Russia wants a peaceful end to the conflict.
