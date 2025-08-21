MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

India's Successful Agni-5 Test Spooks Pakistan? Islamabad Airspace Ban Extension Sparks Buzz

Published : Aug 21 2025, 08:05 PM IST
India’s successful test of the Agni-5 missile has sent ripples across the region, with Pakistan extending its ban on Indian flights as tensions rise. This video dives into the recent missile test, Pakistan’s airspace closure, and the wave of social media reactions mocking Islamabad’s move.

