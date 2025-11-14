Pro-Palestinian Activists Scale Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Says 'Never Again Genocide'
In a dramatic protest, pro-Palestinian activists climbed Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, draping themselves in Palestinian flags, lighting flares, and unfurling a banner that read 'Never Again Genocide'. German authorities carried out a live rescue operation to bring the climbers down safely, while security forces monitored the tense demonstration.
