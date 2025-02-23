'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a fiery video address at CPAC, criticized the 'liberal network' for branding leaders like Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, and herself as threats to democracy. 'We are called a threat because we don’t follow their agenda,' she declared. Meloni argued that conservative leaders face relentless attacks but remain strong. 'All the mud they throw at us will become a badge of honor,' she added. Her speech highlighted the growing resistance against liberal dominance in global politics, resonating with right-wing supporters worldwide.