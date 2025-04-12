user
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 12, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Watch for an exclusive conversation with Thorsten Benner, Director of the Global Public Policy Institute, as he shares his insights on the challenges facing the transatlantic alliance and Europe's strategies regarding China. Benner discusses the impact of U.S. policies under Donald Trump, Europe's need to derisk from China, and the potential for a standalone India-EU partnership. This conversation took place on the sidelines of the Global Technology Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

