'Starved & Tortured': American-Israeli Hostage on Horrific Ordeal of Hamas Captivity

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

In a major breakthrough in truce deal, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on February 15. Hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov were released in Gaza. Notably, they were released days after Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas to release the hostages. Meanwhile, Freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel released a video message on Feb14, thanking U.S. President Trump for his release.

Recent Videos

😱YouTuber ATTACKED! Lakshay Chaudhary Shares SHOCKING Videos; Influencers Tried to 'KILL' Him

😱YouTuber ATTACKED! Lakshay Chaudhary Shares SHOCKING Videos; Influencers Tried to 'KILL' Him

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?

Mostly From Bihar: Prashant Kishore on Deaths in New Delhi Railway Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Mostly From Bihar: Prashant Kishore on Deaths in New Delhi Railway Stampede | Asianet Newsable

WATCH Flash Floods in Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee: Major Storm Batters Eastern US

WATCH Flash Floods in Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee: Major Storm Batters Eastern US

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Favourite Bhog, and More

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Favourite Bhog, and More

Video Top Stories

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?
Entertainment

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?

Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee in Intimate Ceremony BUT With Family Controversy
Entertainment

Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee in Intimate Ceremony BUT With Family Controversy

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop
Entertainment

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace
Entertainment

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!
Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18
Entertainment

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18
Entertainment

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

Must See

😱YouTuber ATTACKED! Lakshay Chaudhary Shares SHOCKING Videos; Influencers Tried to 'KILL' Him
India News

😱YouTuber ATTACKED! Lakshay Chaudhary Shares SHOCKING Videos; Influencers Tried to 'KILL' Him

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?
Entertainment

💔Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: 👋Slap Day to Breakup Day - What Each Day REALLY Means?

Mostly From Bihar: Prashant Kishore on Deaths in New Delhi Railway Stampede | Asianet Newsable
India News

Mostly From Bihar: Prashant Kishore on Deaths in New Delhi Railway Stampede | Asianet Newsable