'Starved & Tortured': American-Israeli Hostage on Horrific Ordeal of Hamas Captivity

In a major breakthrough in truce deal, Hamas released three Israeli hostages on February 15. Hostages Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov were released in Gaza. Notably, they were released days after Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas to release the hostages. Meanwhile, Freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel released a video message on Feb14, thanking U.S. President Trump for his release.