'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

During an interfaith prayer service at Washington National Cathedral on January 21, 2025, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde made a heartfelt appeal to President Donald Trump, urging him to 'have mercy' on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrants. Addressing the president directly, she emphasized the importance of unity and compassion in a time of division. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance when bishop make this confrontation. Watch.