This isn’t just a crowd—it’s a tidal wave of devotion in Prayagraj! With over 15 million devotees gathering on a single day and traffic jams stretching across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Maha Kumbh is testing patience like never before. Watch the full video to witness the devotion, the struggles, and the unstoppable spirit of millions at Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh.