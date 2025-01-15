Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Traffic 3rd Most Congested in World; Drivers Lost 117 Hours in 2024

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Bengaluru has earned the unenviable distinction of being the third slowest city in the world for travel time, as per TomTom's Global Traffic Index for 2024. The city, infamous for its traffic woes, ranked behind Barranquilla in Colombia and Kolkata. Bengaluru's average travel time to cover 10 km was 30 minutes and 10 seconds, a 50-second increase from 2023, when it was ranked sixth. During rush hours in Bengaluru, drivers faced an average speed of just 15.5 km/hour in the morning, with travel times stretching to nearly 39 minutes. Evening rush hours were even worse, averaging 42 minutes with a congestion level of 68%. The worst day for Bengaluru commuters was October 5, when it took over 39 minutes to cover 10 km, with congestion peaking at 58%. The slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru cost commuters 117 hours of lost time during rush hours in 2024. The average speed for the year dropped to 17.6 km/hour, down by 0.5 km/hour from the previous year. With Bengaluru consistently ranking among the world’s most congested cities, the data underscores the growing urgency for comprehensive traffic management solutions to address the city’s mobility challenges.

