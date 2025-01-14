'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

A heated argument over car parking between a woman and a man escalated in public. The woman was accompanied by a girl who seemed to be her daughter. The girl used abusive language and allegedly warned the man of imprisonment. The woman claimed, 'Meri beti IPS hai, teri aisi halat karwaungi...' The entire incident was recorded by the man on his phone. The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

