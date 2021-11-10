Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

Even as adults in the United States contemplate taking the Covid-19 vaccine jab, CEO of Pfizer, Alber Bourla, on Tuesday (November 9) made a strong statement calling those who spread misinformation on the vaccine as 'criminals'. Bourla also accuses such people of costing the lives of millions.

Albert Bourla told Washington DC-based think tank Atlantic Council's CEO Frederick Kempe that a 'very small' group of people are deliberately pushing fake news around the Covid-19 shots, resulting in more people hesitating to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer CEO's statement comes even as most eligible American adults are yet to get vaccinated, even though there is no vaccine shortage. Experts have added in the past that misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine has a significant role to play.

Also watch: US FDA authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged between 5 to 11 years

In a survey published earlier this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 3/4th of the American adult population either believe or are not sure about the false claims that surround the vaccine. According to the survey, some falsehoods include Covid-19 vaccines have microchips, can cause infertility, and realter one's DNA.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also added that normal life can be restored if all unvaccinated people get vaccinated soon. Bourla adds that vaccine hesitancy is the only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life for Americans.