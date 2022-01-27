Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, in an apparent show of strength and piety, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday, during his one day-long visit. The Congress leader kicked off the Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and taking part in Langar along with 117 other party candidates.

Rahul Gandhi also paid obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

He will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he will address the virtual rally “Navi Soch Nava Punjab” around at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar before heading back to Delhi.

WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanied him. pic.twitter.com/drfrKx9OTW — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 27, 2022

This is Gandhi’s first visit to a poll-bound state since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India due to rising Covid-19 cases. Gandhi was expected to begin his Punjab campaign with a rally in Moga on January 3, but he reportedly went out of the country.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls for the 117 assembly seats on February 20.