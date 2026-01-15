WWE WrestleMania 42 Shakeup: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Feud Cancelled
WWE has reportedly cancelled the anticipated Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes rivalry for WrestleMania 42, surprising fans who expected the trilogy to headline the biggest show of the year. Instead, the company appears to be holding back the blockbuster showdown for a future marquee event while protecting both superstars’ status.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing