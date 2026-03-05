US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship | Israel Strikes Iran & Lebanon | Day 5 War Update

The Iran war enters Day 5 with major escalation across the Middle East.A US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, according to the Pentagon, with reports the frigate IRIS Dena sank near Sri Lanka. Footage shows the aftermath as bodies of Iranian sailors were brought to a hospital morgue.Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon and inside Iran. Explosions were reported in Beirut and Baalbek, while damage was seen in Tehran after Israeli attacks on Iranian military targets.Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem as missile alerts continued in Israel. Hospitals moved patients underground as the conflict intensified.Drone strikes were also reported in northern Iraq, while foreign tourists began leaving Israel amid growing fears of wider regional escalation.World leaders including the US, UK, Turkey and Canada reacted as tensions continue to rise across the region.

