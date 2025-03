In a dramatic moment during KKR’s 8th over in the IPL 2025 opener, Sunil Narine accidentally hit the stumps with his bat after a wide ball from RCB’s Rasikh Salam. But shockingly, he wasn’t given a hit wicket! Why? As per cricket laws, if the stumps are broken after the delivery is complete, the batter isn’t out. Since the ball was already in the keeper’s hands, Narine got a lucky escape! Fair call or lucky break? 🤔🔥