'Mom Never Missed My Match', 'Team Bounced Back From Losses': Tamil Lioness' Suman Gurjar | GI-PKL
In an exclusive interview with Asianet News at the GI-PKL closing ceremony held at Gurugram University, Tamil Lioness captain Suman Gurjar shares how the team’s raiders and defense overcame early setbacks to stage a remarkable comeback and secure a hard-fought victory. Hailing from Tonk district in Rajasthan, Suman reveals how her mother is her biggest supporter, watching every match with pride and joy. WATCH.
