SA vs Pak Champions | WCL 2025 Final Highlights | AB de Villiers’ Century Powers SA to 9-Wicket Win

Catch the thrilling highlights of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 Final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham! AB de Villiers dazzled with an unbeaten 120* off just 60 balls, smashing 12 fours and 7 sixes, leading South Africa to a dominating 9-wicket win over Pakistan. Sharjeel Khan’s fiery 76 and Umar Amin’s unbeaten 36 took Pakistan to 195/5, but the Proteas chased down the target effortlessly in 16.5 overs, with crucial support from Jean-Paul Duminy’s quickfire 50*.