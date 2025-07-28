WATCH: Pakistani Fan Told to Cover Jersey at India vs England Match. Netizens React
A Pakistani cricket fan, Farooq Nazar, was reportedly asked to cover or remove his Pakistan shirt while attending the India vs England match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Farooq, who had legally bought his ticket, recorded ground staff insisting he hide his green shirt without explanation. The incident, now viral, has sparked debate on sportsmanship and inclusivity at international sporting events.
