PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Fakhar, Shaheen Star as Pakistan Beat UAE by 41 Runs
Pakistan booked their place in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025 with a solid 41-run win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Fakhar Zaman’s fifty steadied Pakistan’s innings while Shaheen Afridi’s all-round brilliance, late fireworks with the bat and crucial wickets, sealed the result.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:02
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing