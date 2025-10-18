MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 18 2025, 09:02 PM IST
In a tragic escalation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, three domestic Afghan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were killed along with five others in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province. The players had just returned from a friendly cricket match in Sharana when the attack occurred. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has condemned the incident as a 'cowardly attack' and announced withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

