MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 21 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Share this Video

Kylian Mbappé marked his 27th birthday with a historic moment as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. A late penalty from Mbappé saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid, while Jude Bellingham’s opener set Los Blancos on course for another crucial LaLiga victory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win
Now Playing
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win
BCCI to Announce India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 | Dates Revealed
Now Playing
BCCI to Announce India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 | Dates Revealed
BCCI Faces Heat as Lucknow IND-SA T20I Abandoned Over Fog, Poor AQI
Now Playing
BCCI Faces Heat as Lucknow IND-SA T20I Abandoned Over Fog, Poor AQI
IPL 2026 Auction: Team-Wise Squads and Player Prices
Now Playing
IPL 2026 Auction: Team-Wise Squads and Player Prices
Manchester City Edge Real Madrid to Leave Alonso on Brink | Champions League Highlights
Now Playing
Manchester City Edge Real Madrid to Leave Alonso on Brink | Champions League Highlights
Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 | Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues at Elland Road
Now Playing
Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 | Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues at Elland Road
Arsenal vs Brentford Highlights: Merino, Saka Fire Gunners to 2-0 Win
Now Playing
Arsenal vs Brentford Highlights: Merino, Saka Fire Gunners to 2-0 Win
India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli’s 135, Kuldeep’s Four-fer Boost IND to Win by 17 Runs
Now Playing
India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli’s 135, Kuldeep’s Four-fer Boost IND to Win by 17 Runs
Chelsea vs Arsenal Highlights: Ten-Man Blues Hold Gunners 1-1 in Fiery London Derby
Now Playing
Chelsea vs Arsenal Highlights: Ten-Man Blues Hold Gunners 1-1 in Fiery London Derby
IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
Now Playing
IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup

Entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed During ‘The Raja Saab’ Event, Suo Motu Case Against Lulu Mall
03:31
Now Playing
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed During ‘The Raja Saab’ Event, Suo Motu Case Against Lulu Mall
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’

News

Pakistan Court Extends Imran Khan’s Jail Term, Sparks Public Anger
06:07
Now Playing
Pakistan Court Extends Imran Khan’s Jail Term, Sparks Public Anger
Hadi Funeral | Protests and Violence Escalate in Bangladesh
03:12
Now Playing
Hadi Funeral | Protests and Violence Escalate in Bangladesh
Delhi Air Quality Plunges Into Severe Smog, Minister Orders Crackdown on Polluters
04:41
Now Playing
Delhi Air Quality Plunges Into Severe Smog, Minister Orders Crackdown on Polluters

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?