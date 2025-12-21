Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win
Kylian Mbappé marked his 27th birthday with a historic moment as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. A late penalty from Mbappé saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid, while Jude Bellingham’s opener set Los Blancos on course for another crucial LaLiga victory.
