Real Madrid vs Sevilla Highlights: Mbappé Equals Ronaldo Record in 2-0 Win

Kylian Mbappé marked his 27th birthday with a historic moment as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. A late penalty from Mbappé saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid, while Jude Bellingham’s opener set Los Blancos on course for another crucial LaLiga victory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source