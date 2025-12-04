Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 | Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues at Elland Road

Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1
Leeds United produced a standout performance to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road, handing their visitors a major blow in the title race. Early goals from Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka set the tone before a second-half strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win — while Pedro Neto’s reply proved only a temporary reprieve for Chelsea.
