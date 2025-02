East Bengal FC secured a historic Kolkata Derby victory over Mohammedan SC with a 3-1 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25! Watch the match highlights as Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, and David Lalhlansanga score for East Bengal FC. Franca scored a goal for Mohammedan SC. Relive all the key moments and goals from this exciting match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.