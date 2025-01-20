Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

In an unforgettable moment at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, the Indian women's team, captained by Priyanka Ingle, clinched the inaugural title with a stunning 78-40 victory over Nepal. The match showed incredible teamwork, speed, and strategy, leaving parents and fans beaming with pride. Watch as we speak with the captain on this historic win and hear from her about the emotional moments shared with her family and celebrate this remarkable achievement in Indian sports history!