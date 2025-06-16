Iran Fires New Barrage After Israel’s Massive Airstrike
Sirens wailed across Israel, including Jerusalem, on June 16 as Iran launched another missile barrage. Direct hits in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva caused serious damage to homes. This follows Israel’s massive June 13 airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tensions continue to escalate dangerously in the region.
