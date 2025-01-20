Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

In an exhilarating final, the Indian women's team triumphed over Nepal with a stunning score of 78-40 to clinch the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title. This victory marks a historic moment for Indian sports as the team showed exceptional speed, strategy, and teamwork throughout the tournament. Watch the highlights of this thrilling match and witness how India dominated from start to finish, securing their place in Kho Kho history. Watch.