Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Thrashes Bhutan With Score of 71-34

Watch the highlights from the thrilling Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match where India dominated Bhutan with a stunning score of 71-34! This victory, achieved at the IG Indoor Stadium, secures India's top position in Group A and guarantees their spot in the quarter-finals. The Indian team showed exceptional skills, including impressive skydiving techniques and strategic play. Don't miss this exciting recap of India's unbeaten run as they prepare for the knockout stages. Watch.