Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

In an exclusive interview, Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, shares exciting insights about the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025, set to take place from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. He emphasizes that the opening ceremony will be on a grand scale and the world cup in India is a 'dream come true' for him. This event is a pivotal moment for the sport's international recognition and aims for inclusion in the 2032 Olympics. Watch.

