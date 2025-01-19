Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

First Published Jan 19, 2025, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

In an exciting semi-final clash at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India’s men's team triumphed over South Africa with a commanding 62-42 victory. Despite a slow start, where South Africa led 18-0, India bounced back in the second and third turns to close the gap. South Africa regained a 42-28 lead, but India surged in the final turn to secure the win. This victory sends India into the final, where they will face Nepal, with hopes of winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title.

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Women Dominate Uganda 89-18, Secure Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Nepal's Men Dominate Iran by 72-20, Advance to Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mahakumbh 2025: Floating Shri Ram Stone Draws Thousands of Devotees' Attraction

Mahakumbh 2025: Floating Shri Ram Stone Draws Thousands of Devotees' Attraction

Video Top Stories

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH
Entertainment

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches
Entertainment

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?
Entertainment

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Must See

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
India News

India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mahakumbh 2025: Floating Shri Ram Stone Draws Thousands of Devotees' Attraction
India News

Mahakumbh 2025: Floating Shri Ram Stone Draws Thousands of Devotees' Attraction

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash
Video

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash