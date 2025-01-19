Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian Men's Team Triumphs Over South Africa to Reach Final

In an exciting semi-final clash at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India’s men's team triumphed over South Africa with a commanding 62-42 victory. Despite a slow start, where South Africa led 18-0, India bounced back in the second and third turns to close the gap. South Africa regained a 42-28 lead, but India surged in the final turn to secure the win. This victory sends India into the final, where they will face Nepal, with hopes of winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title.