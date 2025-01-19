Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women's Team Dominates South Africa 66-16, Secures Spot in Final

India’s women’s Kho Kho team stormed into the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with a commanding 66-16 victory over South Africa in the semi-finals. The match, held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased India’s dominance as they swiftly outpaced South Africa, led by stellar performances from Chaithra B, Reshma, and Vaishnavi Powar. With a well-coordinated effort, India established a massive lead, leaving no room for South Africa to catch up. They will now face Nepal in the grand final.