India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Get ready for the ultimate cricket clash as India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. This match is crucial for both teams, especially after their recent performances. We highlight six key players who could make all the difference: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Ravindra Jadeja, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammad Rizwan. Watch to find out why these stars are set to shine!