IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: India Edges Out England, Siraj’s Fiery Bowling & Prasidh’s Wickets

In an unforgettable cricket thriller at The Oval, India edged out England by just 6 runs to level the Test series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj’s fiery pace bowling and Prasidh Krishna’s crucial wickets in the dying moments snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Despite Joe Root and Harry Brook’s powerful partnership, India’s resilience and late surge turned the game around. Catch the full highlights of this epic final Test that revived India’s hopes and set the stage for a nail-biting finish to the series.