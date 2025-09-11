IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: India Defeats UAE by 9 Wickets

India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in dominant fashion, thrashing UAE by 9 wickets at Dubai International Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav spun a web with 4/7, while Shivam Dube ripped through the middle order. UAE were bundled out for just 57, before India chased the target in only 4.3 overs.

