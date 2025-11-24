India Wins T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025, Champions Get Emotional
India’s Blind Women’s Cricket Team lifted the T20 World Cup 2025 in Colombo with a powerful, emotional celebration. Captain Deepika TC said the victory came from months of relentless hard work, adding that rival teams now fear facing India—and the champions are even ready to take on the men’s team.
