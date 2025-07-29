MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

India’s Big Medal Hopes for LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More in Spotlight

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 29 2025, 10:04 PM IST
Share this Video

India is aiming big for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with new sports entries and rising stars. From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to young stars like Anahat Singh and Manu Bhaker, this video takes you through India’s top medal contenders across all major disciplines. Watch till the end. Stay tuned!

Related Video

India’s Big Medal Hopes for LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More in Spotlight
Now Playing
India’s Big Medal Hopes for LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More in Spotlight
Oval Curator Responds Calmly To Gambhir Clash: 'We Have Nothing To Hide'
Now Playing
Oval Curator Responds Calmly To Gambhir Clash: 'We Have Nothing To Hide'
Divya Deshmukh Creates History, Wins FIDE Women's World Cup 2025
Now Playing
Divya Deshmukh Creates History, Wins FIDE Women's World Cup 2025
WATCH: Pakistani Fan Told to Cover Jersey at India vs England Match. Netizens React
Now Playing
WATCH: Pakistani Fan Told to Cover Jersey at India vs England Match. Netizens React
'No Handshakes, No Regret!' Gambhir Slams Stokes Over Drama
Now Playing
'No Handshakes, No Regret!' Gambhir Slams Stokes Over Drama
INDvsENGTest | Sourav Ganguly Reacts: “India Should’ve Won This One”
Now Playing
INDvsENGTest | Sourav Ganguly Reacts: “India Should’ve Won This One”
Chelsea Defeats PSG Clinching FIFA Club World Cup Glory | Trump Stars in Medal Ceremony
Now Playing
Chelsea Defeats PSG Clinching FIFA Club World Cup Glory | Trump Stars in Medal Ceremony
Wimbledon 2025 Final Highlights: Sinner Defeat Alcaraz To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title on Grass
Now Playing
Wimbledon 2025 Final Highlights: Sinner Defeat Alcaraz To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title on Grass
India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
Now Playing
India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul
Now Playing
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad: Why Are People Calling It 'Nazi Propaganda'?
03:08
Now Playing
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad: Why Are People Calling It 'Nazi Propaganda'?
How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
05:33
Now Playing
How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
01:20
Now Playing
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute

News

Modi Punctures Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claims in Parliament
03:54
Now Playing
Modi Punctures Trump’s Ceasefire Mediation Claims in Parliament
'Nuclear Blackmail Won’t Work': PM Modi Reveals India's 3-Point Doctrine for Pak After Op Sindoor
01:20
Now Playing
'Nuclear Blackmail Won’t Work': PM Modi Reveals India's 3-Point Doctrine for Pak After Op Sindoor
'If He Has Indira Gandhi’s Courage..': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on Trump’s Ceasefire Claim
06:45
Now Playing
'If He Has Indira Gandhi’s Courage..': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on Trump’s Ceasefire Claim

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?